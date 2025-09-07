AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

The Associated Press released its new rankings as college football season heads into Week 3. Despite a few top 25 losses on Saturday, there weren’t many changes.

Here’s the full top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

Ohio State Penn State LSU Oregon Miami (Fla.) Georgia Texas Notre Dame Illinois Florida State South Carolina Clemson Oklahoma Iowa State Tennessee Texas A&M Ole Miss South Florida Alabama Utah Texas Tech Indiana Michigan Auburn Missouri

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Ohio State LSU Penn State Oregon Georgia Miami (Fla.) Texas Florida State Notre Dame Oklahoma Illinois South Carolina Iowa State Clemson Tennessee Utah Ole Miss Texas A&M Michigan Alabama Indiana Lousiville USF Texas Tech Missouri

