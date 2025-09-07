AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

The Associated Press released its new rankings as college football season heads into Week 3. Despite a few top 25 losses on Saturday, there weren’t many changes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Here’s the full top 25.
AP Top 25 college football poll rankings
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Oregon
- Miami (Fla.)
- Georgia
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- Florida State
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- South Florida
- Alabama
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Miami (Fla.)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Lousiville
- USF
- Texas Tech
- Missouri
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.
©2025 Cox Media Group