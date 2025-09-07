Atlanta

AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Grambling St Ohio St Football Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz takes a snap against Grambling State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)
By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

The Associated Press released its new rankings as college football season heads into Week 3. Despite a few top 25 losses on Saturday, there weren’t many changes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s the full top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Oregon
  5. Miami (Fla.)
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Illinois
  10. Florida State
  11. South Carolina
  12. Clemson
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Ole Miss
  18. South Florida
  19. Alabama
  20. Utah
  21. Texas Tech
  22. Indiana
  23. Michigan
  24. Auburn
  25. Missouri

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. LSU
  3. Penn State
  4. Oregon
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami (Fla.)
  7. Texas
  8. Florida State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Illinois
  12. South Carolina
  13. Iowa State
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Utah
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Texas A&M
  19. Michigan
  20. Alabama
  21. Indiana
  22. Lousiville
  23. USF
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Missouri

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read