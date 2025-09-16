Approval of Snellville townhomes development ‘very disappointing,’ some residents say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Snellville Council has approved a plan for 108 new townhomes along Scenic Highway, despite concerns from residents about increased traffic.

Residents worry that the new development will exacerbate traffic congestion on Scenic Highway, one of Gwinnett County’s busiest roads. The council’s decision comes amid complaints from neighbors already frustrated with daily traffic bottlenecks.

“It was very disappointing,” Marlyn Tillman, an opponent of the project, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

“They’re building homes or apartments faster than they can manage the traffic,” said Greg Horton, an area resident.

“This land is much better suited to development of a passive park for enjoyment of all Snellville residents,” said Theresa Burke, an adjacent property owner.

“Something’s going to go on this property. It’s not going to be vacant forever, and unless the county acquires it or the city acquires it, it’s not going to be a park,” said Jack Wilson, the developer’s attorney.

“It is a standstill on 124 unless you’re there after 9 p.m. Emergency vehicles cannot be getting through there,” Tillman said.

“A commercial development would drive a whole lot more traffic than the townhomes. Those are not easy decisions when they get here to us,” said Mayor Barbara Bender.

The wooded 15-acre site off Scenic Highway and Tree Lane is currently a quiet, tree-lined area that will soon make way for the new townhouses. Thousands of cars crawl through stop-and-go traffic daily in this area, raising concerns about the impact of additional vehicles.

The state plans to widen Scenic Highway by 2031, but construction may not start until 2029, leaving residents worried about traffic issues in the interim.

The approval of the townhomes has also raised concerns about the impact on local schools.

“It doesn’t accommodate the current attendance, so it will not accommodate growth,” Tillman said.

The council’s decision was unanimous, with members citing zoning laws that limited their options. The approval came with conditions, but neighbors are bracing for when construction may begin.

