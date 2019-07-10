GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Amazon is planning to build a new fulfillment center in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, bringing 1,000 news jobs to the area, the governor confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Employees at the new 700,000 square foot facility will pick, pack and ship customer orders. Amazon will also hire roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology.
“I am excited to announce that Amazon will expand its operations here in Georgia,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “This announcement demonstrates that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies, and I am excited for the opportunities that this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.”
Amazon already employs more than 4,000 people in Georgia.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant is working to learn more about the investment and talk with those involved in bringing it to Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
