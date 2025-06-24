‘Almost passed out’: Gwinnett seniors without A/C at risk during heatwave

Donna Gonzales thought surviving a tree crashing through her roof earlier this month was the worst of her problems.

Then her air conditioning stopped working during a heatwave with the heat index soaring over 100 degrees.

“I almost passed out because of the heat,” Gonzales told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

She is also caring for her 85-year-old husband with dementia in their Gwinnett County house near Lawrenceville.

The tree damage left a hole in their roof earlier in the month during storms, and now both air conditioning systems have failed.

Living on Social Security alone, she has been relying on ceiling fans and opening windows near a creek behind her home. Then on Monday, the AC stopped turning on.

“We try to keep it set to a temperature that I can afford, but it got so hot that I put it on and nothing came on,” Gonzales said.

Gwinnett County offers resources for residents struggling with extreme heat through OneStop 4 Help, which connects residents with energy assistance and other support services.

“We are helping every resident at every level, regardless of socioeconomic status,” said Regina Miller, Deputy Director for Gwinnett County Community Services.

Community navigators help families often find resources including fans, air conditioners and utility assistance for increased energy bills during heat waves.

County leaders say residents can also visit air conditioned public buildings for relief, including parks and recreation centers and Health and Human Services Community Resource Centers. These buildings also have water fountains and cooling perks like pools and splash pads.

The county pays special attention to youth and seniors during heat waves, Miller said.

OneStop 4 Help operates locations in Buford, Centerville, Lawrenceville and Norcross. Residents can call, visit in person, or submit online assistance requests.

Meanwhile, Gonzales says she learned about OneStop 4 Help on Tuesday, after she set up a GoFundMe for her and her family Monday. She is waiting for help while waiting for the heatwave to be over.

“I don’t know. I’ve never asked for help before, but I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do,” Gonzales said.

