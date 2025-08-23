$8 drug deal ends with Marietta teen dead, man sentenced to life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2020 murder of a teenager.

Malachi Matthew Perkins, 23, of Lawrenceville was found guilty of shooting and killed Davone Burnett, 16, of Marietta in December 2020.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Perkins was convicted of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The judge sentenced him to life in person plus five years without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say that Burnett and a friend went to a Lawrenceville apartment complex to meet Perkins and buy marijuana.

After giving Perkins $8 for a “dime bag,” Perkins walked away and never returned. Nearly 40 minutes later, Burnett and his friend called his sister’s boyfriend to pick them up.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

The boyfriend recognized Perkins when he arrived at the apartment complex. That’s when prosecutors say Perkins fired at him. When the boyfriend confronted Perkins, he ran off.

Eventually, the three got into the car and drove off. But prosecutors say Perkins began firing at the car, shooting Burnett in the back seat.

Defense attorneys for Perkins claimed the shooting was self-defense.

“This murder cut a young life short, and it was unconscionable,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “The defendant fired a gun recklessly into a car full of people and killed Burnett for $8. Nothing can bring back the young man who was killed, but we hope this outcome brings the victim’s family and loved ones healing and justice.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group