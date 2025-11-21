7 arrested in drug-related operation at Gwinnett shopping center

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses say they saw police swarm the shopping center first, then they saw them go in and out of a business Thursday night.

Blue lights flashed across a shopping center parking lot as Gwinnett County police surrounded a strip mall on Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned Friday that police say this was a drug-related operation. They revealed Friday afternoon that seven were arrested.

Bystanders recorded video Thursday at around 8 p.m. as police moved in and out of a Quick Mart.

Gwinnett county police said they arrested 20-year-old Jimmy Mendoza Orellana at the shopping center on Indian Trail Lilburn Road. According to the warrant, Mendoza Orellana was charged with felony possession of THC cannabis.

The identities of the others arrested haven’t been revealed.

What we don’t know is how many drugs police recovered from the operation.

Police spent hours at the location near Dickens Road. Witnesses say they saw investigators walk out of the Quick Mart with evidence bags.

Despite some initial concern from the community, police say this was not a Immigration and Customs Enforcement or immigration-related operation.

Channel 2 Action News is waiting for information from police about what’s next in the investigation.

