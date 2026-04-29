5 pounds of meth, cocaine, several guns seized during raid in quiet Gwinnett neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says agents made a quiet Snellville area neighborhood safer last week after pulling nearly five pounds of meth and cocaine, and 11 guns from a home.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Ken Howard told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that his agents had Michael Anthony Berry under surveillance for months before the April 22 raid on Flat Stone Lane.

One of the guns recovered had been reported stolen, and Howard said the rest are still being traced.

“When you couple firearms with drug trafficking, obviously it lends itself towards a lot of other violence, a lot of other violent crimes,” Howard said.

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He said the types of guns seized are consistent with what investigators see tied to drug traffickers and cartel-connected suspects, though he stopped short of linking Berry to any specific cartel.

Cell phone video from a neighbor shows Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies with guns drawn outside the home as they served the search warrant.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said her street was full of children who play outside every day, and she had no idea what was happening next door.

“We in the suburbs didn’t even know all that was going on. That was crazy,” she said. “We were like, what’s going on? And then you just see them kick down the door.”

Berry, 57, was arrested the same day on a traffic stop in Hall County by Flowery Branch officers working alongside the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

He faces multiple trafficking charges and is being held at the Hall County Jail.

“Anytime we can take one player off the board, and we can take that number of weapons off the board, those are weapons that can’t and won’t be used in future crimes,” Howard said.

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