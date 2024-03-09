3 teens arrested in stolen car used in shooting after chase with Gwinnett police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trio of teenagers in Gwinnett County are facing serious charges after being involved in a police chase last month.

Body camera footage shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a Gwinnett police officer crash into a green Kia Soul. He can be seen getting out with his gun drawn and ordering a suspect onto the ground and arresting him.

Police say the car had been stolen on Feb. 16. Just after midnight the next morning, police spotted the stolen car with the help of Flock cameras.

Officers approached the car at Cherokee Cove and Annistown Road, but the driver crashed into a patrol car and sped off.

After a short chase, police stopped the stolen car and arrested the three people inside: a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old, all from DeKalb County. It’s unclear which of them was driving and which can be seen in the released body camera footage.

Investigators say the stolen car had also been used in a shooting on Cherie Glen Road in Snellville, but have not commented on when that shooting happened.

All three teenagers are being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, theft by taking motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault. Because they are juveniles, their identities are not being released.

