2 officers honored by City of Norcross for saving child’s life

NORCROSS, Ga. — The City of Norcross recently honored two officers for their heroic lifesaving efforts earlier this year when they saved a three-year-old child.

Communications Officer Carin Elmore and Police Officer Gabriel Veras received the Arthur M. Kaplan First Responder Award on September 4.

Elmore and Veras were recognized for their quick response and teamwork during an emergency on April 7. Elmore, acting quickly after receiving multiple emergency calls, dispatched officers to the Rails Way area. Veras arrived on the scene to find the child unconscious and immediately began CPR, which revived the child.

Both officers have extensive backgrounds in public safety. Elmore comes from a family of law enforcement professionals and has dedicated years to ensuring effective emergency responses. Veras, originally from Philadelphia, has served in multiple police departments and is known for his empathetic approach to crisis situations.

The award was presented by the Scottish Rite, Valley of Atlanta, recognizing the officers’ courage and teamwork. The City of Norcross expressed pride in their actions, highlighting how their dedication provides hope and reassurance to the community.

