2 men killed in Gwinnett County quadruple shooting identified, investigation continues

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police provided an update on a quadruple shooting Friday.

On Thursday, Gwinnett County police received reports of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m. at a home on Baldridge Drive.

When officers arrived, they found four men who had been shot.

Authorities confirmed that 22-year-old Chandler Smith-Millions and 23-year-old Jakarri Blackwell, both of Lawrenceville, had died from their injuries.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was live from the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Thursday, and learned the four men were arguing in the home’s front yard before shots were fired.

Police are still working to determine if the suspect was one of the victims or if the shooter left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

