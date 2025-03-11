2 men fought over gun then 1 led Lilburn police on chase

LILBURN, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase in Gwinnett County.

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Lilburn officers were called to a parking lot in the 4000 block of Lawrenceville Highway regarding shots fired. Dispatch told police two men were fighting over a gun.

Officials said Lilburn Ofc. Trice arrived and found two men fist-fighting. LPD said one of the men ran away, and the other hopped in a car and drove off.

Dashcam video shows Ofc. Trice followed the suspect along Killian Hill Road. Moments later, Ofc. Trice conducted a PIT maneuver, and the suspect was arrested.

Authorities said while searching the car, they found four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana along with a large amount of cash.

“It doesn’t take a detective to understand what these two were fighting over,” the department said.

Investigators said they recovered shelling casing at the original scene.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released. Officials did not say if the suspect who fled on foot was captured.

“Please do not bring this mess into Lilburn; you will end up in jail,” the department said.

