2 juveniles arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase in Gwinnett County

GWINETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department says two juveniles were arrested after an armed carjacking in Duluth.

The incident happened on Feb. 12, where the two juveniles committed an armed carjacking, leading to an investigation.

Using FLOCK surveillance cameras, Gwinnett County police found the stolen vehicle on Ingram Road near Pond Road in an unincorporated part of the Duluth area.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, the suspects drove away at high speed, starting a chase.

The driver lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed into a fence, and both juveniles tried to run away but “were swiftly apprehended” by police.

Both have since been taken into custody and are at a youth detention center, facing charges of aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery, theft by receiving, obstruction, attempting to elude police, criminal damage to property, failure to maintain a lane, driving without a license and speeding.

The juveniles were not identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group