Emory University announces hiring freeze, pause on raises due to new federal policies

ATLANTA — Citing the “many directives, policy changes and legislative proposals from the federal government” in recent weeks, Emory University announced a hiring freeze and limits to faculty hiring, as well as a freeze on changes to compensation.

Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves sent a letter to the Emory community Wednesday morning detailing the situation.

According to Fenves’ letter, the current policy directives and legislative proposals in Washington “have serious implications for Emory,” and that while there is “still tremendous uncertainty,” the institution will be taking measures to prepare for what it says could be big disruptions to their finances.

Fenves said there will be significant reductions in operating expenditures, saying a possible increase in the federal tax on university endowments could present an impact on budgeting.

Research conducted by the university is also expected to face ongoing impacts due to proposed regulations and bills in Congress that could affect other sources of funding and revenue, according to Fenves’ letter.

“The education, research, and patient care undertaken at Emory are as essential as they have ever been, and our commitment to academic freedom - the bedrock of teaching and discovery - is unwavering. Equally steadfast is our dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive campus environment that provides opportunities to talented individuals of diverse backgrounds and perspectives. This commitment is integral to our mission, and it is core to who we are as a university community. We will continue to make the case for inclusivity and the many ways it supports excellence at Emory,” Fenves wrote.

Fenves also said that he had received many personal comments from the community expressing their concerns for the future and what they could do to help in these uncertain times, and encouraged everyone to “please continue to take care of yourselves and each other. Show compassion.

He reminded the community that their work is “vitally important” and “all in service to humanity.”

