2 gang members convicted on drug and gang charges in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury convicted two gang members, 29-year-old Melvis Argenis Corrales of Lawrenceville and 35-year-old Marcos Junior Sandoval of Norcross, on numerous drug and gang-related counts.

The charges included Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Corrales and Sandoval were each sentenced to 40 years, with 20 years to be served in prison, following the verdict.

The crimes happened between Aug. 8, 2024 and Sept. 11, 2025.

The convictions stem from an investigation by a Gwinnett metro police drug task force that arrested both men in Lilburn for distributing methamphetamine. Investigators later confirmed both defendants had ties to the Sureño criminal gang organization as either members or associates.

During the arrests, Corrales was found with 15 blue baggies totaling 20 grams of methamphetamine, while Sandoval had two scales and four blue baggies totaling 1.76 grams of the drug.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson spoke about the impact of gang activity in the community.

“The carnage that comes from gang activity is intolerable in Gwinnett County,” Austin-Gatson said. “I am incredibly proud of our investigative team for their diligence in dismantling this operation and removing these individuals from our neighborhoods.”

The successful prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Share and Managing District Attorney David Ian. Lead Investigator Loomis and Victim Advocate Mari Munoz were also recognized for their contributions.

The District Attorney’s Office extended gratitude to the Lilburn Police Department and the Gwinnett County Police Department for their investigative work.

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