2 dead after trailer fire in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died on Saturday morning after a trailer caught on fire in the woods in Gwinnett County.

Around 6:00 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion and seeing a fire across the lake on Bent Willow Drive in Lilburn.

Firefighters arrived and found a residential trailer behind a home on fire. After they put the flames out, crews found two people dead inside the trailer.

Officials have not released the victims’ names and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

