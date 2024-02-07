1 dead, suspect on the run after shooting at Norcross mechanic shop, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — One man is dead and another is on the run for shooting him, according to police in Norcross.
Police say around 3:45 p.m., three men arrived at a mechanic shop along Buford Hwy.
Two of the men started arguing and then began fighting, police confirmed.
One of the men then pulled out a shotgun and fired a single shot, striking one of the men.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified the man who was killed or the suspect.
