Gunman barricaded inside SW Atlanta home; SWAT called to scene

ATLANTA - A man is barricaded inside a home in southwest Atlanta and SWAT has been called to the scene.
Authorities tell Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to T.P. Burruss Sr. Drive SW just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shot fired.
Investigators said a man fired at least one shot at a woman before running into a home.
WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates from the scene.
On my way to #SWAT situation in Southwest @Cityofatlanta. Police say man fired at woman then ran into nearby home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/A8qT3VVnm1— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) April 25, 2018
Joseph E Lowery blocked by police due to #swat situation in SW @Cityofatlanta. Live coverage shortly @WSBTV pic.twitter.com/cngRjzpZ41— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) April 25, 2018
@Atlanta_Police have brought in tactical vehicles to deal with the SWAT stand-off on TP Burrus Sr off Lowery Blvd. As a result Lowery is closed between MLK and Washington Place. pic.twitter.com/TKOl6a6YMN— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) April 25, 2018
