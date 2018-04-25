  • Gunman barricaded inside SW Atlanta home; SWAT called to scene

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man is barricaded inside a home in southwest Atlanta and SWAT has been called to the scene.

    Authorities tell Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to T.P. Burruss Sr. Drive SW just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shot fired.

    Investigators said a man fired at least one shot at a woman before running into a home.

    We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates from the scene. 

     

