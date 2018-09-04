Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and could become a hurricane later Tuesday.
Hurricane Warnings have been posted in parts of the Gulf Coast.
Gordon is expected to make landfall around a Category 1 hurricane along the Missisissippi/Alabama Coast late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency. Edwards announced at a news conference Monday evening that 200 National Guard troops will be deployed to southeastern Louisiana, where heavy rains and strong winds are anticipated Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected today, and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is expected after Gordon moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
