GSP K9 dies following medical emergency during training

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced the unexpected death of K9 Bruce.

According to the department, on Tuesday, K9 Bruce attended a scheduled K9 training event at the Georgia State Patrol Post in Valdosta.

Officials said after taking a break, Bruce’s handler tried to let him out of the patrol vehicle but realized something was wrong when Bruce struggled to stand or move.

Bruce was rushed to a veterinary clinic, where authorities said his handler carried him inside for medical treatment.

Despite best efforts, K9 Bruce suffered a medical episode following surgery and could not be revived, authorities said. He died with his handler by his side.

K9 Bruce was a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix who graduated from canine school last year.

“In his short time with the agency, Bruce demonstrated unwavering loyalty, remarkable skill, and a protective spirit that made him a trusted partner and a beloved member of the department,” the department said. “K9 Bruce’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

K9 Bruce and his handler were assigned to Post 30, in Cordele, Ga.

