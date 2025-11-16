‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star James Pickens Jr. reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

LOS ANGELES — A “Grey’s Anatomy” star will see his character’s arc mirror real life.

James Pickens Jr., who has played Dr. Richard Webber since the series premiered, revealed on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He confirmed his diagnosis in a public service announcement following this past Thursday’s “Grey’s Anatomy” episode.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Prostate cancer is treatable, but early detection is the key. And sometimes there are no noticeable symptoms," Pickens said. "For years, I’ve worked with Black Health Matters to urge men to get screened regularly starting with a simple blood test. Today, I’m living proof that early detection works."

Pickens Jr. opened up more about his diagnosis with Black Health Matters. He said prostate cancer runs in his family and that his father, uncles and cousins have been diagnosed.

“I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it,” he said.

Pickens had annual physicals because of his family’s history. After his January physical, his doctors referred him to a urologist, who ordered a MRI that found “something suspicious.”

A later biopsy found a tumor and confirmed he had prostate cancer. Pickens Jr. said he had two options to either undergo radiation or remove his prostate. He elected for a radical prostatectomy.

“We caught it really early, and so they thought that would be the best route to take,” he told Black Health Matters, adding that he had a “rare variant” of the cancer.

RELATED STORIES

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer other than skin cancer in men in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

About 1 in 8 American men will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives. In Black men, there is a 70% higher rate of developing high-risk prostate cancer, according to Emory Winship Cancer Institute.

Pickens said he wants to get rid of the stigma of men not being able to talk about their health. He urges men to start getting screened.

“If you’re Black or prostate cancer runs in your family, talk to your doctor about getting screened starting at age 40,” he said in his PSA.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group