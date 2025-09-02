Prostate cancer screening bus offers free, non-invasive screenings

ATLANTA — A new mobile prostate cancer screening bus will begin visiting neighborhoods this month, offering free screenings to raise awareness and promote early detection.

The initiative, supported by the Arthur M. Blank Foundation, is a partnership between Emory Winship Cancer Institute and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Before the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the bus, which was on the 50th yard line on Tuesday, is a key player in the mission to end prostate cancer.

Fred Channel 2's Fred Blankenship was the first to get a PSA test aboard the 'big blue bus.' (Source: WSBTV)

It aims to address the higher risk of prostate cancer among Black men, who are 70% more likely to develop high-risk prostate cancer and more than twice as likely to die from it.

“If you are a man of color, the testing should be priority for you once you get to the age of 40 up until about 70,” said Anthony Jackson from Emory Winship Cancer Institute.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship was the first to be screened on the bus, highlighting the ease and non-invasiveness of the PSA, or Prostate Specific Antigen blood test, which provides rapid results.

“Very easy, done in just a few minutes, not invasive, and I find out in just a few minutes," Blankenship said. The test showed his PSA is normal.

It’s personal for Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons and a three-time prostate cancer survivor. He emphasized the importance of early detection.

“This particular kind of cancer is that if you catch it early 98-99% of it is curable," Blank said.

The bus will focus on underserved communities, aiming to reduce the stigma and stress associated with prostate screenings by bringing services directly to those in need.

