GREENING OF THE FOUNTAIN: This annual Ga. tradition sees a community celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One Georgia spirit is feeling the luck of the Irish!

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the City of Savannah dyes the water in its iconic Forsyth Park fountain green.

The community gathered in the park on Friday to watch the water change from its normal, natural color to bright green.

The annual Greening of the Fountain marks the unofficial kickoff to the week of St. Patrick’s Day, Savannah’s biggest event each year.

Just after noon, John Forbes, grand marshal for the 2024 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, poured a gallon of green dye into the fountain’s pool.

The March 16 parade marks its 200th anniversary.

Several other fountains around the city will also be dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day.

