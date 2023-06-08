‘Greenest studio on Earth’ opens as metro’s newest movie, TV production studio off I-285

The next big movie studio in metro Atlanta is now open, adding to the multi-billion dollar TV and film production industry in the state.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended the grand opening at Electric Owl Studios that sits right off Interstate 285 next to the Indian Creek MARTA station, in what they are calling the “Greenest studio on Earth.”

Electric Owl Studios is the first LEED-gold certified studio in the world and includes massive sound stages that make up about half of their 300,000+ square feet.

Even with Georgia and Atlanta already a major hub for productions, the co-founder still saw a need for a space like this: small enough to cater every need while large enough for major motion picture companies.

“…where one giant movie can come here and we can really take care of them and focus on them gives us an advantage as well,” Dan Rosenfelt said.

It’s also sustainable. The LEED-certified facility includes things like all LED lighting, reclaiming rain water, massive solar panels covering roofs of the stages. They hope to use green as a way to select Electric Owl apart.

Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia film and entertainment office, says while some production is now halted during the writer’s strike, Georgia hopes to capitalize in the coming months once a deal is done.

“So we’re getting calls, people are gearing up and hopefully like when we came out of the pandemic and be on fire immediately,” Lee told Gehlbach.

“We’re talking to 5 different feature films right now and TV will come along as writers start up again,” Rosenfelt said.

Electric Owl joins the much larger Shadowbox, formerly called Blackhall in south DeKalb, and Assembly that’s set to open by the end of the summer at the former GE plant in Doraville.

