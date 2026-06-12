The grass is always greener inside ‘Atlanta Stadium’ for the World Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. — As the Georgia sun beat down on the outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, the inside got a World Cup soaking.

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“We know what thrives best in here, and it’s currently working very well,” Stuart Wilson said.

He is in charge of what they call “the pitch” for what will be known as Atlanta Stadium during the World Cup.

That’s soccer-speak for the field. The Benz’s artificial turf was temporarily removed for the newly planted Kentucky bluegrass and rye, direct from Denver, Colorado.

“I’ve never been to Augusta, but this grass ‘might’ be nicer than The Masters,” Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen remarked.

“Welcome to the number one ranked World Cup venue for 2026,” FIFA Venue Director Tony Correa announced.

He says Atlanta and FIFA are a match made in heaven. FIFA fans will be treated to much more than soccer matches. The World Cup menu is out of this world, the creation of Senior Executive Chef Matt Cooper.

“We are going to be featuring a different item every single match,” Chef Cooper said.

Back on the pitch, since the stadium’s roof will remain closed for FIFA, rolling rigs provide artificial sunlight, as every square inch of the nearly two acres of sod gets that World Cup soaking.

“Any idea how many gallons that might be per day?” Petersen asked.

“I’d have to work that one out! It’d be thousands of gallons,” Pitch Manager Wilson said.

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