Grady officials asking for public's help to identify patient hit by a car on New Year's Eve

ATLANTA — Officials at Grady Hospital are asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who was hit by a car on New Year’s Eve.

Officials said the man was hit on Metropolitan Parkway and taken to the hospital via ambulance on Dec. 31. He’s described as six feet tall and 160 pounds with several tattoos.

One says “Jesus” across his upper abdomen and another on his right shoulder says “Allah” above an image of praying hands.

The man is currently unable to communicate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-533.

