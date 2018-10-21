  • Grab those jackets! Sunday is coldest start Georgia has had in 6 months

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Better bundle up, Georgia! Most of the state will feel some of the coldest temperatures Georgia has had in almost six months.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that parts of Georgia have seen temperature drops more than 20 degrees colder from Saturday morning.

    While it'll be a cold start, we'll see temperatures climb up into the 60s with lots of sunshine. 

