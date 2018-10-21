ATLANTA - Better bundle up, Georgia! Most of the state will feel some of the coldest temperatures Georgia has had in almost six months.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that parts of Georgia have seen temperature drops more than 20 degrees colder from Saturday morning.
Back to 44 now after a low of 43 this morning in Atlanta -- the coldest since we dropped to 36 degrees on April 17th! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vbm4qLFO4Z— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 21, 2018
While it'll be a cold start, we'll see temperatures climb up into the 60s with lots of sunshine.
Severe Weather Team 2 be tracking how long the sunshine will stick around on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM!
