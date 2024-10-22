Gov. Kemp to make major tax policy announcement today

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to make a major tax policy announcement on Tuesday. A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon at the State Capitol.

Kemp will be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Speaker of the House Jon Burns, legislative leaders and members of the Georgia General Assembly.

Kemp’s office has not released details around the policy, but says the legislative priority aims “to put more money in the pockets of hardworking Georgians.”

Earlier this year, Kemp signed a set of tax relief bills into law to accelerate what the state calls the largest income tax cut in Georgia’s history.

According to the governor’s office, the new laws collectively will save taxpayers more than $1 billion in 2024 due to speeding up the tax cut plans and reducing income taxes on Georgians.

