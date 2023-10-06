Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension for another month

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday that he is extending the state’s gas tax suspension.

Kemp signed an executive order last month that dropped the gas tax until Oct. 12. Friday’s order now extends the relief at the pump until Nov. 11.

Kemp said he declared a state of emergency due to inflation and the current economic conditions.

“Our state’s average gas price is now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month. With our partners in the General Assembly, we’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families,” Kemp said.

As of Friday, AAA reports that the average gas price in Georgia is $3.18 compared to the national average of $3.74. The state average a month ago before the suspension went into effect was $3.59.

AAA’s website also breaks down Georgia into metro regions for the average gas prices. As of Friday, the cheapest is the Albany area at $2.98 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. The most expensive prices are in the Savannah metro with an average of $3.29.

Here’s a look at the rest:

Albany: $2.98

Athens: $3.06

Atlanta: $3.23

Augusta: $3.13

Brunswick: $3.10

Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $3.04

Columbus: $3.12

Dalton: $3.05

Gainesville: $3.08

Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.22

Macon: $3.17

Rome: $3.09

Savannah: $3.29

Valdosta: $3.06

Warner Robins: $3.04

