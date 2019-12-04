0 Gov. Brian Kemp chooses Kelly Loeffler to succeed Isakson's Senate seat

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tapped businesswoman and Republican donor, Kelly Loeffler, as his appointment to the U.S. Senate.

Loeffler is the co-founder and CEO of Bakkt and a co-owner and co-chair of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream team.

During her speech, with Kemp by her side, Loeffler says she is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, a critic of the "impeachment circus" and an outspoken opponent of abortion rights.

Loeffler introduced herself to Georgia voters as an outsider who will fight the "socialist gang" in Washington bent on defeating the president.

#Breaking Gov. Brian Kemp appoints Kelly Loeffler as Georgia's newest US senator. pic.twitter.com/uFlgSUTtVK — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 4, 2019

"I haven't spent my life trying to get to Washington. But here's what folks are going to find out about me: I'm a lifelong conservative. Pro-Second Amendment. Pro-military. Pro-wall. And pro-Trump," she said. "I make no apologies for my conservative values, and will proudly support President Trump's conservative judges."

In her remarks, Loeffler said she believes the "abortion-on-demand agenda is immoral" and that she would vote for legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

"When it comes to protecting innocent life, I look to God because every life is a blessing," Loeffler said.

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson is retiring at year's end due to health concerns.

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

