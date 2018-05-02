GMA's "Deals and Steals" to tape LIVE in Atlanta!

This special episode of Good Morning America begins at 7a Thursday, May 3.
Good Morning America's "Deals and Steals" will be in Atlanta this week to film a segment of the bargain-hunting show at Centennial Olympic Park.
On the morning of May 3, "Deals and Steals (On Wheels)" will reveal deals from four local businesses and award one the Small Business Super Hero prize -- a $10,000 check from Vistaprint!
Tory Johnson and crew hit the road this week to bring special, local deals to cities around the country for live tapings of GMA's discount-hunter segment.
Cities on the tour included Pittsburg, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Nashville and Atlanta.
"I have so many small biz favorites in Atlanta so I'm very excited that we are bringing Deals & Steals on Wheels to your city," Johnson says.
Fans are welcome to join the free taping at 6a Thursday in the Park. For inquiries and to confirm your attendance please reach out to Amy Hayden at gma.atlanta.2018@gmail.com or (747) 272-9110.
