Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta celebrates ‘Night of a Million Dreams’ gala

ATLANTA — Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta celebrated its annual “Night of a Million Dreams” gala on Sunday night.

Channel 2’s Director of Community and Public Affairs Condace Pressley served as emcee for the evening at the Delta Flight Museum.

The event celebrates leadership and making sure every girl has access to Girl Scouts’ life-changing opportunities.

Girl Scouts of all ages told their personal stories throughout the night on how the organization gave them confidence and helped them deliver leadership skills.

“When you invest in a girl, you change everything,” Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Jai Ferrell said, reflecting on her time with the scouts.

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta currently serves nearly 27,000 girls and adult members across 34 counties in Georgia.

