Georgia’s first student-run food truck rolls into DeKalb schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new food truck is making history while giving local students hands-on experience in the culinary world.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County Schools unveiled “Rolling Flavors of DeKalb” Friday.

It’s the first student-run initiative of its kind in the state.

As part of the program, each high school in the district can use the truck for three weeks for fundraising.

TRENDING STORIES:

Culinary students are looking forward to serving you.

“I’m so excited I can’t wait until Redan High School has it so I can show ya’ll,” said student Gabrielle Thompson.

The food truck program is part of DeKalb County Schools Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education and is expected to impact more than 7,500 students across several disciplines.

Students participating in the program will gain real-world experience in areas including:

Culinary Arts

Food, Nutrition, and Wellness

Agriculture

Work-Based Learning

Audio Visual Graphic Design

Automotive

Business

Marketing

The district also said that only 11 other student-run food trucks currently operate across the United States, making DeKalb’s launch a significant milestone for Georgia education programs.

Officials say the program is designed not only to teach technical skills, but also to build leadership, teamwork and entrepreneurial experience for students entering a competitive workforce.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group