Georgia’s first cricket stadium breaks ground

LAGRANGE, Ga. — One of the world’s most popular sports just took a big step toward moving to the Peach State.

The LaGrange Cricket Stadium officially broke ground on Thursday.

It will be the first cricket stadium in Georgia, and the first privately owned cricket stadium in the United States.

Selig Enterprises sold the 45-acre parcel of land to DAS Cricket Academy’s founders and the NJ Blackcaps, which will now be the Atlanta Blackcaps.

The stadium will be part of Selig’s 180-acre mixed-use development known as Sola, which will also feature a boutique hotel, retail stores and restaurants.

Sola is already home to the Great Wolf Lodge and will soon include a Marriott hotel, which is currently under construction.

“With its mild, year-round climate and proximity to the Atlanta airport, LaGrange serves as the perfect location for cricket’s next expansion,” said Siddharth Das, founder of The LaGrange Cricket Stadium.

The stadium will feature 10,500 seats, with the potential to expand to 25,000 and will adhere to International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2027.

