Cricket stadium to be built in LaGrange, expected to fit 10,500 fans

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Selig Enterprises has finalized the sale of a 45-acre parcel in LaGrange and that means one of the most popular sports in the world is heading just south of Atlanta.

Selig Enterprises sold the land for the construction of the first privately owned cricket stadium in the United States. Cricket is the second-most popular sport on Earth, according to the company.

The land was sold to DAS Cricket Academy’s founders and the NJ Blackcaps, which will now be the Atlanta Blackcaps, according to Selig Enterprises.

The LaGrange Cricket Stadium, set to break ground this fall and be finished by early 2027, will be part of Selig’s 180-acre mixed-use development known as Sola.

“With its mild, year-round climate and proximity to the Atlanta airport, LaGrange serves as the perfect location for cricket’s next expansion,” said Siddharth Das, founder of The LaGrange Cricket Stadium.

The stadium will feature 10,500 seats, with the potential to expand to 25,000 and will adhere to International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations.

In addition to cricket, the stadium will include a FIFA-regulated soccer field and host various events, enhancing its appeal as a versatile sports venue.

Sola, the mixed-use community where the stadium will be located, is already home to the Great Wolf Lodge and will soon include a Marriott hotel, which is currently under construction.

“Entertainment is a driving force for mixed-use developments,” said Greg Lewis, Principal at Selig Enterprises. “With the successful Great Wolf Lodge and forthcoming Marriott hotel, Sola has already cemented itself as an entertainment destination. The LaGrange Cricket Stadium brings international visibility, new visitors and economic opportunity to the region.”

