Georgia woman subject of upcoming New York Stock Exchange film

A Georgia native is the youngest woman trader at the New York Stock Exchange, and now her story is being told on the big screen.
AGC Studios has acquired the life rights to tell the story of Lauren Simmons, a Kennesaw State University graduate, who became the sole woman trader and only the second black woman to trade full-time on the NYSE floor at the time. She earned the historic title last year after landing a job as an equity trader for Rosenblatt Securities at just 23 years old.
While she initially pursued a career in medicine, she later tapped into her interests in finance, securing her current position by applying to an opening posted on LinkedIn.
Kiersey Clemons, whose credits include “Dope” and “Neighbors 2,” will portray the Georgian, according to Deadline. Clemons will also produce the flick with her managers Eddie Galan and Starr Andreef, AGC's Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro and Glendon Palmer.
The film will serve as the debut project for Clemons' production banner, Girl on Mercury. No word yet on when the movie will premiere.
