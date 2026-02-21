Mom reunites with 1-year-old kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, police say

ATLANTA — Newly released body camera video captured the emotional moment a mother reunited with her 1-year-old.

Police say the mother’s ex-boyfriend kidnapped the toddler.

The case hit home for some of the officers who responded. They told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden it felt personal for them because they’re parents themselves.

“Somebody just broke into my house. Can you please get the police here now?” the mom said in a 911 call.

The southwest Atlanta mother was desperate for help after she says her ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment last month.

Officers said what started as a reported fight quickly escalated and the woman’s 1-year-old son was gone.

“As a parent myself, when you hear as a kid, your heart goes out,” said Sgt. Philip Skidmore, Atlanta Police Department. “And it’s the helplessness of a child elevates it.”

Officers spotted the suspect and the baby, and bodycam also captured them rescuing the boy.

With the child safe, officers shifted their focus and captured the suspect, Abe Harold.

He remains in the Fulton County Jail, facing charges including kidnapping and second-degree cruelty to children.

