Georgia woman faces criminal charges, accused of ‘severe’ horse neglect

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced a woman faces multiple felonies, among other charges, amid accusations she severely neglected nearly a dozen horses.

Ashley Wilson of Pike County faces 10 criminal charges, including four felonies, after agriculture officials investigated reports she moved 10 horses without food, water or adequate grazing.

The department’s Law Enforcement Division charged Wilson for moving the horses in November 2025 without proper care, “despite the horses already being in a neglected condition.”

Due to the conditions and neglect, one horse died, officials said.

“We have zero tolerance for animal abuse in the State of Georgia,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work our officers did to rescue these horses from an abusive situation, and we are also grateful to the volunteers and partners who stepped in to help care for and rehome these animals.”

Members of GDA Law Enforcement were able to rescue nine horses wit the help of volunteers and rehouse them, with another two horses that separated from the same herd found and rehoused later on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group