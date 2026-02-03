Arthur Blank named first owner of women’s pro-golf team in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta fixture, Home Depot co-founder and long-time philanthropist Arthur M. Blank was named the first owner of the WTGL on Tuesday.

TMRW Sports announced Blank was the first WTGL owner, a new platform for women’s team golf created in partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

There will be a team in the organization representing Atlanta, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Blank is already to the owner of several prominent sports franchises, including professional golf team Atlanta Drive GC from the TGL.

The Home Depot co-founder is also the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, NWSL Atlanta 2028, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the PGA Superstore.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are thrilled to partner with TMRW Sports to be a founding owner in WTGL,” Blank said in a statement, in part. “The growth of women’s sports over the past few years has been remarkable, and as we’ve seen through our other golf properties, women and girls are participating in the game at a higher rate than ever before. We are excited to provide a platform for the top golfers in the women’s game to showcase their talent and personalities while competing for championships for Atlanta.”

Players have already committed to WTGL, including Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad, Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson.

The organization said additional team rosters and brands will be announced later.

“As WTGL begins to take shape, adding sports leaders like Arthur Blank and the experienced team at AMB Sports and Entertainment is another substantive step in building a premier platform for women’s team golf,” Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL and WTGL, said. “Partners like Mr. Blank recognize the opportunities women’s sports represents in the modern landscape and specifically the growth opportunity for women’s golf.”

More details about WTGL, like players, team ownership groups and sponsors are expected to be announced in the coming months online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group