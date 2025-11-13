Georgia woman charged with child cruelty

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman in north Georgia has been arrested and charged with child cruelty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Cleveland Police Department asked for their help with a child abuse investigation last week.

Investigators say they charged Alyssa Clark, 18, with two counts of cruelty to children.

They did not comment on what led up to the charges or the investigation.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cleveland police to learn more details.

Clark was booked into the White County Detention Center.

