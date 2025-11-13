Georgia woman charged with child cruelty

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman in north Georgia has been arrested and charged with child cruelty.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Cleveland Police Department asked for their help with a child abuse investigation last week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say they charged Alyssa Clark, 18, with two counts of cruelty to children.
They did not comment on what led up to the charges or the investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old shot, killed leaving high school football game in Clayton County
- GBI upgrades woman’s charges to murder after 4-year-old’s body found in trunk
- Thieves are stealing Georgia cars while they’re being shipped: ‘It really is the perfect crime’
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cleveland police to learn more details.
Clark was booked into the White County Detention Center.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group