Georgia woman accused of cashing $35K in fake checks from business

CAMP HILL, PA — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Pennsylvania business.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department in Pennsylvania, a warrant issued by MDJ Dozier was related to a fraud complaint reported by Liberty Excavators on August 21, 2023.

The company states it discovered that checks intended for United Rentals had been forged and cashed by Kanisha Harris, 24, of Richmond Hill.

Liberty Excavators, located in Camp Hill, PA, reported that they regularly rent equipment from United Rentals and pay by mailing checks to its location in Atlanta.

On August 7, 2023, United Rentals informed Liberty Excavators about unpaid invoices, which led to the discovery of the forged checks.

Surveillance footage from a Navy Federal Credit Union in Richmond Hill identified Harris as the person who cashed a forged check for $16,640.47 on May 26, 2023.

Harris was recognized by her driver’s license photo, distinctive red hair, and nose ring.

Another attempt to cash a forged check for $18,732.47 by Harris occurred on June 7, 2023, at the same credit union, but this check was flagged by the fraud system and denied, authorities said.

She was arrested on Sept. 21.

