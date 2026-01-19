Georgia wildlife park announces chance to meet baby honey badgers after rare birth in US

CLEVELAND, Ga. — For one of the first times in 15 years, adorably aggressive honey badgers were born in the United States.

The cubs were born at the North Georgia Wildlife Park.

Officials said thanks to the arrival of the baby honey badgers, the wildlife park is offering up what they call an exclusive experience for visitors.

“These guys are growing up to be ambassadors for their species to help encourage people to support conservation efforts. Because the first way to get people to support conservation is to get them to care, and it’s impossible to not care once you meet one of these babies in person,” North Georgia Wildlife Park officials said in a statement.

They’re encouraging people to sign up for meet and greets for the new arrivals, as well as the rest of the park’s residents.

You can learn more about setting up a meet and which species you can visit with here.

