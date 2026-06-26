Georgia Walmart suspect charged with making terroristic threat

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect of a Wednesday morning bomb threat at a Barrow County Walmart has been identified and remains in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

21-year-old Javan Lawrence faces charges of terroristic threats and acts, as well as simple battery.

Early Wednesday morning, he walked in to a Barrow County Walmart and made a bomb threat before leaving the store.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said it used its Real-Time Crime Center to investigate and with the help of Flock cameras, the RTCC guided deputies to his vehicle. Lawrence was apprehended within minutes.

K-9 units were used to ensure there were no explosives at the Walmart. When it was determined there weren’t any explosives, the Walmart reopened and resumed normal operations.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group