Walmart threat suspect stopped with help of Flock cameras

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Early Wednesday morning, someone walked in to a Barrow County Walmart and made a bomb threat before leaving the store.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said it used its Real-Time Crime Center to investigate and find a vehicle leaving the parking lot at the 440 Atlanta Highway Walmart.

With the help of Flock cameras, the RTCC guided deputies to the vehicle. The suspect was apprehended within minutes.

Flock cameras take pictures of the back end of each car that passes, recording the make, model, color and any distinctive features along with the tag.

K-9 units were used to ensure there were no explosives at the Walmart. When it was determined there weren’t any explosives, the Walmart reopened and resumed normal operations.

“The incident highlighted the effectiveness of modern technology in aiding police work, with the Flock cameras and the RTCC playing a crucial role in the apprehension of this individual,” wrote the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

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