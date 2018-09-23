  • Georgia Uber driver accused of stabbing 2 customers

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - An Uber driver is accused of stabbing two of her customers Sunday in east Georgia, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

    Shaunisha Danielle Brown, 29, of Augusta, faces two counts of aggravated assault, the newspaper reported.

    Grovetown is in Columbia County, about 140 miles east of downtown Atlanta and about 12 miles west of Augusta. 

    The victims were taken to an area hospital, and police searched for a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata, the report said. The vehicle was later found, and Brown was arrested at an AM/PM gas station, the report said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    No bond has been set. Police did not release a motive for the alleged attack.

    Uber sent the newspaper a statement on the incident that said: “What the police reported is appalling and not tolerated on the Uber app. This driver no longer has access to the app and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”

    This article was written by Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories