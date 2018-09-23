Georgia Uber driver accused of stabbing 2 customers

AUGUSTA, Ga. - An Uber driver is accused of stabbing two of her customers Sunday in east Georgia, the Augusta Chronicle reported.
Shaunisha Danielle Brown, 29, of Augusta, faces two counts of aggravated assault, the newspaper reported.
Grovetown is in Columbia County, about 140 miles east of downtown Atlanta and about 12 miles west of Augusta.
The victims were taken to an area hospital, and police searched for a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata, the report said. The vehicle was later found, and Brown was arrested at an AM/PM gas station, the report said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 18-month-old found alone in shopping cart in Target parking lot
- Bus driver arrested for allowing students to drive bus, police say
- Superintendent resigns after making racist comment about Texans QB
No bond has been set. Police did not release a motive for the alleged attack.
Uber sent the newspaper a statement on the incident that said: “What the police reported is appalling and not tolerated on the Uber app. This driver no longer has access to the app and we will work with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”
This article was written by Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}