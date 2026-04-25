Georgia traffic stop uncovers drugs, gun in felon’s car

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Haralson County led to the arrest of a convicted felon after deputies say they found drugs and a gun inside his vehicle.

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On Thursday, a Haralson County deputy pulled a vehicle over for a tag violation.

During the stop, the deputy noticed the driver, identified as William Barry Strickland, grab his driver’s license, place it on his lap, and continue fumbling through his wallet before throwing it on the floorboard.

Deputies said after Strickland declined consent to search the vehicle, a K-9 unit was deployed. The K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs, giving deputies probable cause to search the car.

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Authorities say the search uncovered a suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

Investigators later confirmed Strickland is a convicted felon.

He was arrested and charged with:

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

The investigation remains ongoing.

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