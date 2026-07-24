Georgia teen fighting as osteosarcoma spreads to his lungs

ATLANTA — A Georgia teenager is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

Leeland Harris, 16, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in June 2025.

Since then, his family says the cancer has spread to his lungs, causing serious complications, including making it hard to breathe.

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“We have been told his disease is extremely advanced, and we know that every day is precious,” they wrote online.

The American Cancer Society says that while rare, osteosarcoma is the most common type of bone cancer in children, teens and young adults are more common in males than females.

“Our son is more than a diagnosis. He is kind, strong, brave, and deeply loved. We are determined to fight for him for as long as there is hope,” his family wrote.

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They say Harris has undergoes surgeries, treatments, hospital stays “and more pain than any child should ever have to endure.”

His family hopes that telling his story will help them connect with doctors, researchers and clinical trials that can help him.

They started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to offset medical costs.

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