Georgia Tech students launch rocket from Georgia coast

Students from Georgia Tech are being congratulated for their successful launch of a rocket from the Georgia coast.
The Yellow Jacket Space Program launched the 8-foot tall, 26 pound rocket this weekend from Spaceport Camden in Camden County.
The launch was to test and collect data on "real world performance that will allow the students to fine tune their components for more complex launches in the future."
Video from Spaceport Camden shows the rocket shooting into the air in a puff of smoke.
Spaceport Camden said in a Facebook page that, "We hope the data you collected today is valuable in your continued efforts to reach space and look forward to sharing your progress."
