Georgia Tech researchers developing ‘exploding pill’ for insulin shots

ATLANTA — Researchers at Georgia Tech are developing a needle-free method to deliver insulin, potentially transforming the daily routine for millions who rely on insulin shots.

The innovative approach involves an “exploding pill” that releases insulin directly in the intestine, eliminating the need for needles.

This method, led by Dr. Mark Prausnitz, has been successfully tested on rats and could begin human trials in two to three years if funding is secured.

“The bubbles build up a pressure until finally it bursts, and upon bursting it shoots out the drug and it gets absorbed,” Prausnitz explained to Channel 2’s Lori Wilson for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

The pill works by using sodium bicarbonate, similar to Alka-Seltzer, to create pressure that releases the insulin once the pill is in the intestine. This method is not only needle-free but also cheaper and easier to produce than traditional insulin delivery methods.

“So if we can make it easier for people to take a medicine, it’s more likely that they’ll get access and do it,” he said.

If successful, this needle-free insulin delivery method could significantly improve the quality of life for patients and potentially revolutionize how medications are administered.

In addition to insulin, the technology could potentially be adapted for vaccines, growth hormones, and fertility drugs.

