Georgia Tech to lead $18.1M AI-powered national research lab

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Tech has received $18.1 million from the National Science Foundation to build an AI-powered cloud laboratory that researchers across the country can use to run advanced manufacturing and materials experiments remotely.

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The project will be based at Georgia Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility and is part of a nationwide effort to create a network of 20 AI-enabled cloud laboratories.

Instead of traveling to specialized labs for weeks at a time, researchers will be able to submit experiments online. Artificial intelligence, robotics and automated equipment will carry out the work before sending results back to the researchers.

“By making advanced manufacturing and AI-driven experimentation accessible from anywhere, we are accelerating the discovery of critical new materials and shaping the future of U.S. innovation,” Georgia Tech Executive Vice President for Research Tim Lieuwen said..

The university plans to expand autonomous workflows to more than 100 pieces of equipment inside its manufacturing facility, allowing AI to help coordinate experiments, simulations and robotic systems.

Researchers say the cloud lab will also make advanced manufacturing tools more accessible to universities, startups and companies that may not have access to expensive equipment.

Georgia Tech expects the facility to serve more than 400 researchers from 150 academic, industry and government organizations, with more than half expected to participate remotely.

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