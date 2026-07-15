Georgia Tech football single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

ATLANTA — With the college football season only a few weeks away, single-game tickets for Georgia Tech officially go on sale Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets will open up their 2026 slate with three home games against Colorado, Tennessee and Mercer. The rest of the home schedule includes Duke, Boston College, Louisville and Wake Forest.

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Tickets for all home games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Georgia Tech says tickets will be as low as $30.

Fans will also have the option of purchasing $150 tickets for the new Wreck Deck premium seats. The new area is part of an ongoing renovation at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Season-ticket packages that include all seven home games and mini-plans are still available. You can click here for more information on all ticket options.

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2026 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 3: Colorado, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 12: Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 19: Mercer, 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26: at Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 3: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 10: Duke, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 24: Boston College

Saturday Oct. 31: at Pittsburgh

Saturday, Nov. 7: Louisville

Saturday, Nov. 14: at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 21: Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 28: at Georgia

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0 of 25 PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole PHOTOS: Bobby Dodd Stadium $70 million renovation Georgia Tech unveiled renderings for its $70 million renovation project for Bobby Dodd Stadium. The upgrades will be completed after the 2026 season and before the 2026 season. Photos: Georgia Tech Athletics/Ewing Cole

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